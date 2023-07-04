Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

