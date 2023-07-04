Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.95.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $326.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

