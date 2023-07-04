Avestar Capital LLC Sells 889 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

