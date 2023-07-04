Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.3404 dividend. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Bangkok Bank Public’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bangkok Bank Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

