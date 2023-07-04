Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $689,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

