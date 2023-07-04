Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 131,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

