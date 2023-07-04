Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Barnwell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

BRN opened at $2.48 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 105,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,102,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,725.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at $563,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 194,302 shares of company stock worth $512,347. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

