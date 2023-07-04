BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.57. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $114.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 32.38%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

