Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

