Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bion Environmental Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A -2,200.64% -55.78% Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors -897.41% -30.25% -21.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors 249 713 763 81 2.37

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bion Environmental Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.93%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 30.55%. Given Bion Environmental Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bion Environmental Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A $8.29 million -15.13 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.84

Bion Environmental Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies. Bion Environmental Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bion Environmental Technologies rivals beat Bion Environmental Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

(Free Report)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water. It focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.