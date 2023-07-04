BKF Capital Group (BKFG) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Free Report) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.92% 17.55% 8.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 604 3015 3489 122 2.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 23.86%. Given BKF Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

50.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.49 billion $245.61 million 32.62

BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

