Blossom Wealth Management Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 10,446.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,766,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $238.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.16. The stock has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

