Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.9% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.85 and a 200 day moving average of $409.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

