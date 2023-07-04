Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $81.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDRBF. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.