Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $75.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,575,000 after purchasing an additional 198,916 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

