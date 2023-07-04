Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on August 1st

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.