Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

