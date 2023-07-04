Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target at $37.13

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.11.
ETNB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.
Insider Transactions at 89bio
In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $659,737. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
89bio Stock Down 3.1 %
ETNB stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.75. 89bio has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.