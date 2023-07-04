Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $74.25

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $77.07 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,070,963 shares of company stock worth $134,006,991. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after buying an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,360,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

