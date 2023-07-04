Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target at $51.00

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $56.00 on Friday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

