Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $9.44

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.44.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. CommScope has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 624,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CommScope by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Stories

