Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) PT at $37.25

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $38.77 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,993 shares of company stock worth $5,433,744. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.