Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Target Price at C$14.21

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$98,253.03. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$9.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.49.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$825.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$726.80 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.1026895 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.75%.

About Enerflex

(Free Report

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.