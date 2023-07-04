Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

