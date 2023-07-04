Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target at $70.06

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.49 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

