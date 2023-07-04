Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target at $21.44

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 146.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $20,817,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,703 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.