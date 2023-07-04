Brokerages Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Price Target at $91.67

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 17,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

