Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $44.17

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTEX. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Open Text by 34.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Open Text has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.61%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

