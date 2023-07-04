Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $14.67

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $10,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,392,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,970 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMT stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -363.64%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

