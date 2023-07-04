Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target at $146.75

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.