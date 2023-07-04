Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price at $116.89

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.89.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROST opened at $111.13 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,087 shares of company stock worth $5,583,866 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

