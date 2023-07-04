Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price at $118.46

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

SWKS stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

