Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $110.31

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.31.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
