Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $40.50

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

