Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $50.44

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.