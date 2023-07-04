Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 9,144 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 209.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

