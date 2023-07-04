Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

