Brookstone Capital Management Has $755,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

