Brookstone Capital Management Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

