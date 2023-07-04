Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 284 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.84.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $264.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $266.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

