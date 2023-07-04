Brookstone Capital Management Sells 53,781 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,781 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

F stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

