BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$138.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

BRP Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$111.99 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$78.87 and a 52 week high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$102.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.47.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 491.74% and a net margin of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.0690955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

