Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,283,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 1,024,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 377.6 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
BDWBF opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.16.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.