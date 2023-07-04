Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,283,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 1,024,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 377.6 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

BDWBF opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

