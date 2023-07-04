Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,021.67.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $650.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.85. Cable One has a one year low of $602.70 and a one year high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.11.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

