Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $56.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $35.17 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Free Report

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

