Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,033,000 after buying an additional 997,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cameco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

