Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $310.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.