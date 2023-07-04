Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,175,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 6,018.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after acquiring an additional 497,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

