Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $998,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

