Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $247.32 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average of $233.05.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

